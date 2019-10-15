Star’s Expo for seniors a big success

Another year of The Star’s Boomer and Senior Expo has come and gone with positive results once again.

Nearly 70 booths spanned the giant meeting hall at the Stafford Centre last Wednesday, and they were visited by a steady stream of more than 700 boomers, seniors and their loved ones seeking information on topics such as healthcare and retirement and financial planning.

Speakers Rebecca Fields and Dr. Manjula Raguthu held separate seminars on various healthcare options for seniors and boomers as well as advice on various therapy techniques to help slow the effects of aging on the joints.

The Star would like to thank Starbucks and Chick-Fil-A for donating gift cards as raffle and door prizes, and Shipley Donuts for providing breakfast for the event.