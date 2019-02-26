State of the City address is Thursday

Zimmerman

Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman and City Manager Allen Bogard will deliver the 11th Annual State of the City Sugar Land at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 at the Sugar Land Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., followed by Zimmerman and Bogard talking about Sugar Land’s accomplishments and goals. The event is hosted by the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce.

“As the City of Sugar Land approaches its 60th anniversary in December, we look forward to sharing a dynamic presentation focusing on our many accomplishments over the past year and our vision for the future,” Zimmerman said. “Sugar Land’s rich history has been defined by exceeding expectations, investing in services that meet the needs of our citizens and anticipating new challenges. Throughout our remarks we will emphasize our commitment to doing things differently in Sugar Land – a mindset we simply call the ‘Sugar Land Way.’ It’s a commitment to doing things in a way that creates pride in our home town and inspires confidence in local government.”

Some of these include the following:

• The city’s ongoing efforts to improve mobility and connectedness throughout Sugar Land;

• The focus on keeping Sugar Land safer than ever before as evidenced through the city’s historically low crime rate and sustained investments in facilities and infrastructure, including drainage;

• The city’s efforts to listen to the community by leveraging technology to enhance citizen engagement;

• Economic and tourism initiatives that help provide the high level of services that Sugar Land citizens expect while maintaining one of the state’s lowest tax rates;

• Sugar Land’s prestigious AAA bond rating, a reflection of the city’s strong financial position that allows the city to improve its quality of life, while at the same time minimizing residents’ tax burden; and

• The city’s champion workforce that consistently exceeds the high expectations of the Sugar Land community and positions the city to effectively respond to new opportunities.