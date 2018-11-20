STEP grant to help keep roads safe for the holidays

In keeping with the goal of maintaining safety on public roads and highways this holiday season, the Fort Bend County Constable’s Office (Pct. 3), the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDot) are working together to decrease automobile accidents, fatalities, and injuries.

The increased presence of traffic enforcement units on the streets and highways is made possible by the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grants that are provided by TxDOT to law enforcement agencies to enforce our traffic laws and decrease traffic fatalities and crashes.

The Fort Bend County Constable’s Office (Pct. 3) has received a STEP grant which allows deputies to focus additional efforts on speeding, seat belt usage, and other traffic violations which contribute to unsafe conditions on the roadways. The enforcement will reduce fatalities, accidents, and injuries within Fort Bend County.

“It is a proven fact, as well as common sense, that using seatbelts and obeying traffaic laws save lives and prevent injuries,” said Constable Wayne Thompson. “The STEP grant allows our deputies to focus added time and attention on enforcing these basic traffic laws and keeping the citizens of Fort Bend County safe.”