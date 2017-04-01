Steve Porter announces re-election bid for Sugar Land City Council

Steve Porter announced his decision to seek re-election to the Sugar Land City Council District One in the May 6 election.

The City of Sugar Land City Council has always kept both Safety and Quality of Life for its citizens as top priorities, and Steve Porter is committed to keep Sugar Land District One as a place all residents are proud to call home and will be equally proud of what we hand to the next generation.

Porter has served as the Sugar Land City Council Member for District 1 since 2013. During that time he has been involved in many issues for District 1 and citywide.

“Even with the good news, there are challenges ahead in District One involving aging infrastructure, quality development, safety, economic growth, mobility and others,” he said.

“For over 35 years, my family and I have called District One our home,” Porter said. “We love its rich history, great schools, planned growth, economic vitality, low taxes, and the friendly, civic-minded people who also call District One home.”

Porter has served on both city and countywide boards and committees. He has a master of business administration from Houston Baptist University and a bachelor of science in physics from the University of Houston. He and his wife, Nancy, have been married for 37 years, and have four sons: Kirk, Mike, John and Chris. Porter retired from ExxonMobil after a 39-year career as a global Information Technology project manager.

For more information, visit www.StevePorter4District1.com.