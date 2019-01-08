Stewart Jacobson plans to file for Sugar Land City Council District 3

With filing for Sugar Land City Council seats opening on Jan. 16, Stewart Jacobson announced his intent to run for the District 3 position.

Jacobson also announced that longtime Sugar Creek resident and businessman John Null will serve as his campaign treasurer. Recent redistricting expanded the boundaries of District 3, most notably to include the Sugar Creek neighborhood.

Jacobson has decades of business and civic involvement, including 30 years in the financial sector. He understands the complexities of municipal finance and the importance of keeping taxes low while ensuring property values and bond ratings stay high.

Further, he has a depth of leadership experience serving on boards in the community. In these roles, he has proven his ability to build relationships, gain consensus on strategies, and guide actions to move vision forward.

Living in Sugar Land for 12 years and Fort Bend County for 30, Jacobson has personally experienced the growth and success of Sugar Land. He said he believes keeping crime and taxes low, having a fiscally sound city, improving mobility, enhancing parks, and providing excellent city services are fundamental to continued success. One of the things he appreciates the most is the diversity of the city.

“I love learning about other cultures, religions and food. Where else can I become close friends with neighbors from all over the world? Our diversity makes Sugar Land a very special and welcoming place,” he said.

Jacobson has held many leadership positions in Sugar Land and Fort Bend County. He is the current chairman of the Fort Bend ISD Bond Oversight Committee and has served as chairman (or president) of the following organizations: Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, Arc of Fort Bend, Sugar Land Exchange Club, Brazos District of the Boy Scouts of America, and First Colony MUD 10. Additionally, he is a member (or officer) of the ESCAPE Family Resource Center Board, Sugar Land PARCS Board, Sugar Land Charter Review Commission, Fort Bend ISD Facilities Steering Committee, Fort Bend County Investment Advisory Board, Central Fort Bend Chamber Alliance, and the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.

A graduate of the University of Illinois and the University of Texas School of Law, where he earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence, Jacobson has been a certified financial planner since 1988. He is president of his own financial planning firm, Dearborn & Creggs, which has been located in Sugar Land for 23 years. Jacobson lives in Oyster Point with his wife of 33 years. They have three grown children and two daughters-in-law.