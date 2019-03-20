Stop Socialism rally planned for Sugar Land

Karen MacWilliam, who describes herself as a concerned citizen, has rented Sugar Land Town Square for a Stop Socialism Choose Freedom Rally on April 15, from noon to 2 p.m.
“Do you remember when they said, ‘If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor? And your health care costs will go down by $2,500?’ This did not happen,” she said.
“I have a picture from Washington, DC, on Sept.12, 2009, when I marched against the Obama healthcare bill. They were wrong then and they are wrong now about the New Green Deal,” she said. “The professors – who 93 percent vote for liberals – are turning out people like (Rep.) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who want to spend upwards of $93 trillion for their New Green Deal. Do you know that a stack of one trillion dollars in one dollar bills measures 67,866 miles. This would reach more than one forth the way to the moon.”
She hopes the rally will be one of 15,000 other rally’s being held across the nation. There will be speakers, music and some ideas of how to support President Donald Trump, secure the border and fight socialism.
For more information, email kmacwilliam88@gmail.com.
David E Edwards says
Sounds like a group rally for the illiterate.
Alfred E. Neumann says
More like a group rally to fight against illiterate, liberal, socialist program being sold to the tax paying American public. Why should any one of us work crazy hours just to pay for those who decided in primary/secondary school that studying (eg. learning stuff) was for everybody else?
Bob Hug says
Yes because spending 93 trillion is smart!! When we dont have 93 trillion at all. The world total value is just a little over 100 trillion dollars. What makes it sad is those that claim people are illiterate because they support conservative values. Are pretty illiterate themselves.
Richard Smith says
We’ll be there!!
Blanche Markwardt says
I hope Karen MacWilliam will have a huge turnout for this rally! We all need to support her and the message she brings.
Larry says
lol.
Lhey says
Wasting money. The green deal is not even law. So did you healthcare insurance bill go up more than it was in 2009? I work in healthcare insurance and I see rates remain the same over the years, except for less than 3% inflation adjustments.
Do you have to pay for that preexisting condition you and your kids have had since forever? Stop the partisanship and think.
Billy says
Looking forward to the “Stop Mordor”, “Stop Darth Vader”, and other protests against fiction.
Doyle W Tavener says
Is anyone organizing a counter-demonstration?
John Robert Nelson says
While you’re at it, Karen, be sure to call for the disbanding of the police and fire departments, and the end of public spending on things like roads and flood control.
Kyle M Hale says
Hmm … trillion dollar deficits in FY18 .. 19 … 20 … 21 … from a budget with a Republican-led House, Senate, and White House …
Supporting Donald Trump = supporting socialism.
https://www.thebalance.com/u-s-federal-budget-breakdown-3305789
A Concerned and Informed Citizen says
I can’t believe the debate around universal healthcare. Those opposed to it helped neuter it, now turn around and say it didn’t give what it promised. That is because it was dead on arrival due to lack of support and proper enforcement. Before Trump and the conservative party started dismantling it, it was making positive progress. What gets me is the hypocrisy of the argument. Those that are opposed to universal healthcare are usually the same people that are anti-abortion. They care so much for the unborn but don’t care at all for people once they are born.
Socialism itself is not bad. Pure socialism, like pure capitalism, is bad. We will never be a true socialist nation but we will have socialist policies, like welfare. Some of the happiest countries in the world are social democracies.
The green deal isn’t bad, it costs money, yes but it is necessary to stop global warming and other environmental issues. Let me try to put it in terms people may understand. If you have a kid and never tell him to clean his room. Eventually, that room is going to turn into a trash pile. Orders, bugs and eventually bad stuff like mold will start to develop. You cannot turn around and say that all the bugs were not a result of his unclean room. Sure the bugs would have been there no matter, but the sheer amount and health hazard is a direct result of their inaction. Eventually, it gets bad enough and you have to hire a specialist to clean the room. No sense in complaining how much the specialist cost, you allowed the mess to happen instead of fixing it early on. sooo, shut up about the costs and CLEAN YOUR PLANET!
Mark says
We are the only western nation that does not provide healthcare for its citizens. Life expectancy numbers for the are dismal when compared to all other first world, and many second and third world countries. What these people call Socialism, I call basic human services.
Jimmy Z says
Jut let it play out and people will judge. No need your option to beat suppress the freedom of speech.
Nick says
Oh you mean the same Democratic Socialism that the top 5 “Happiest Countries in the world” (as reported by the U.N. report) have? Have fun at your rally because I will be donating a bunch of money to the best “Socialist” candidate that runs against the Lying, Cussing, Adulterer that has absolutely no idea what Christian values mean come 2020
Brazps says
She has no idea what she’s talking about. How about cutting social security while you’re at it?
“At this festive season of the year, Mr Scrooge, … it is more than usually desirable that we should make some slight provision for the Poor and destitute, who suffer greatly at the present time. Many thousands are in want of common necessaries; hundreds of thousands are in want of common comforts, sir.”
“Are there no prisons?”
“Plenty of prisons…”
“And the Union workhouses.” demanded Scrooge. “Are they still in operation?”
“Both very busy, sir…”
“Those who are badly off must go there.”
“Many can’t go there; and many would rather die.”
“If they would rather die,” said Scrooge, “they had better do it, and decrease the surplus population.”
John says
Wow, fear mongering as always. Way to go spineless racist Republicans.