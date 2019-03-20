Stop Socialism rally planned for Sugar Land

Karen MacWilliam

Karen MacWilliam, who describes herself as a concerned citizen, has rented Sugar Land Town Square for a Stop Socialism Choose Freedom Rally on April 15, from noon to 2 p.m.

“Do you remember when they said, ‘If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor? And your health care costs will go down by $2,500?’ This did not happen,” she said.

“I have a picture from Washington, DC, on Sept.12, 2009, when I marched against the Obama healthcare bill. They were wrong then and they are wrong now about the New Green Deal,” she said. “The professors – who 93 percent vote for liberals – are turning out people like (Rep.) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who want to spend upwards of $93 trillion for their New Green Deal. Do you know that a stack of one trillion dollars in one dollar bills measures 67,866 miles. This would reach more than one forth the way to the moon.”

She hopes the rally will be one of 15,000 other rally’s being held across the nation. There will be speakers, music and some ideas of how to support President Donald Trump, secure the border and fight socialism.

For more information, email kmacwilliam88@gmail.com.