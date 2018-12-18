Story about Sugar Land 95 contained errors

Dear Editor,

The piece on the Sugar Land 95 that was posted in last week’s (Nov. 28) Star was very good and, as always, very informative. As a local land surveyor and longtime Sugar Land resident, I have taken particular interest in this matter from the beginning of its publicity.

It seems the article was in error in one respect, in stating the Fort Bend ISD purchased the property from Sugar Land. The City of Sugar Land has never owned that tract. It was owned by individual plantation owners during the early periods (circa 1890), and then acquired by the Imperial Sugar Company, who conveyed 16 tracts of land to the State of Texas on Feb. 8, 1908, being called 5,235 acres, and later depicted on a map recorded in 1955 as Harlem State Farm and Central State Farm. In 2003, the State of Texas conveyed the property by Deed without Warrant to NNP-Keepsake, who in turn conveyed it in 2011 to FBISD.

Also omitted from the article was a detail which I think is equally important. The motion made and passed by the task force was that if at all possible, the remains should be reinterned at the site where the bodies were discovered. This rather unanimous vote was predicated that it may not be possible, or practical, but from an emotional viewpoint, this was a very strong preference and the task force conceded that point. The motion included a provision that if an alternate site was necessary, the Imperial Cemetery should be that alternate. Prior to that caveat, the majority of the task force had indicated that the Imperial Cemetery was the foremost preference. This is a point that is not being reported anywhere.

Sincerely,

Randy McClendon

Sugar Land