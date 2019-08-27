Storylines abound as football season kicks off

The school year may have just begun two weeks ago, but football season has been in full swing for many area schools for nearly a month. That’s when they began gearing up for another grueling season.

Now, the battle for gridiron supremacy is about to get underway underneath those Friday night lights as coaches and players hope see the payoff for all those offseason workouts, tackling drills and gassers.

Many area schools kick off their quest for a 2019 state title this weekend, and the season is not short on storylines.

Some are looking to build on 2018 campaigns in which they recorded double-digit victories.

Others, are seeking a return to winning ways. Still more might have had solid seasons but couldn’t take the next step – a deep playoff run.

Who are the players to watch?

What will it take for these squads to keep momentum going, turn the page or to get their swagger back?

Read about all of that and more in our annual high school football season preview, which begins inside this week’s edition on Page 2.