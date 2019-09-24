Stout defense leads Willowridge to second straight win

Willowridge used a strong defensive effort to turn a seven-point halftime advantage into a 34-13 victory Saturday night against Waltrip. The Eagles allowed just 180 total yards in the win, improving their record to 2-1 on the season.

Head coach Richard Lazarou said despite a slow start on both offense and defense, the special teams’ play, especially that of kicker and punter Victor Porras, helped mitigate the impact until the rest of the team caught up.

“Victor did an excellent job pinning Waltrip deep in their own end multiple times. That allowed us to get our feet under us,” he said. “We were very aggressive on both offense and defense which got the players engaged to the point where we started to gain momentum and eventually pull away with the victory.”

It was a light schedule for Fort Bend area teams last week, with just three games on the docket. Willowridge was the only area team that scored a victory.

Lazarou also credited his coaching staff for keeping the team’s attitude focused during a strange week which saw the Eagles only able to practice sparingly due to inclement weather from Tropical Storm Imelda. Willowridge moved its game from Friday to Saturday.

“The coaches and players stay focused on the task at hand all the way until the end, and that was humbling to witness because that is the sort of attitude that will bless them on and off the field,” he said.

In other Fort Bend action, Stafford dropped a 28-21 decision to St. Thomas to fall to 0-4, despite quarterback Cameron Peters’ two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Marshall fell to Manvel 38-34, suffering its first loss of the 2019 season. Senior Devon Achane accounted for 298 yards from scrimmage (203 rushing, 95 receiving) and four touchdowns in the loss. Achane has been responsible for 674 total yards and 11 touchdowns through the season’s first four weeks.

Stafford has a bye next week and will travel to Yates Oct. 4. District play begins next week for many area schools.

Below is last week’s scoreboard for area teams and this week’s schedule.

Last Week’s Scores

Sept. 20

St. Thomas 28, Stafford 21

Manvel 38, Marshall 34

Sept. 21

Willowridge 34, Waltrip 13

This Week’s Games

Thursday

Hightower at Terry, 6 p.m.

Austin vs. Dulles, 6:30 p.m.

Travis vs. Elkins, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Bush at Clements, 7 p.m.

Willowridge vs. Sharpstown, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Marshall at Sterling, 6 p.m.

Ridge Point at Kempner, 6 p.m.