Strong and courageous, that’s us in Fort Bend County and beyond

We just observed Memorial Day and the Fourth of July is right around the corner. These two patriotic holidays have consistently brought us together as a nation, and this time it is more important than ever. We have been hurting and just recently began to slowly heal in relation to COVID-19’s hard hit.

COVID-19’s exposure has turned out to be a great reveal. Some say we now also have a political virus in the form of division and dysfunction. Let’s not go there in Fort Bend County.

Our quiet Memorial Day observance in neighborhoods throughout Sugar Land, Stafford, Meadows Place and Missouri City, among the other Fort Bend communities, showed a display of U.S. flags confirming our unity and support. For many of us the flag placement started during the essential services and activities of the stay-at-home period, which for Texas included the addition of in-person religious services, not in the federal guidelines.

I have come to appreciate the Sugar Land way so much more these days because it is part of the unspoken way we do things in Texas. We are rooted in a history of independence, which is about independent thinking with corresponding action. One size does not fit all. We know Texas has been part of Spain, Mexico, maybe France, too, and the Republic of Texas, which may be what has helped us keep our eye on the bottom line – the underlying ultimate outcome. We’re in the U.S.!

On the personal front, my family came here in 1755 before Texas existed, and we have been part of the evolution that has led us to this present day akin to a profit-and-loss scenario. And today, we are at a precipice, but we will not fall, not even to our knees. We are faced with challenges, to say the least, with a focus on a cure to what ails us – the new strain of coronavirus, the current state of our economy and our altered way of life – for now or forever. No, it’s not the new normal, which is a lazy cliché as a reputable magazine calls it.

If the current state is new, can it be considered normal? The term “new normal” is an oxymoron in my book.

The fact there are brilliant minds at work is promising. Some came up with the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, which allotted $134.3 million in federal funds to Fort Bend County. Last week the county commissioners court approved a spending budget for those funds. We also hear talk with pros and cons about the possibility of doing away with a payroll tax for employees, too, through the end of the year, which would mean larger take-home pay. Employers are already seeing this relief.

But we don’t want the cure to be worse than the disease, as the saying goes. I trust that we also don’t want security at the expense of our individual rights and a way of life we have come to enjoy. Texas has it right. We are back out with the gradual reopening of businesses, mindful of social distancing and mask wearing.

Americans should wear masks in public when they’re not able to socially distance, said White House task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, donning another great scarf last Sunday during a nationally broadcast TV interview. Birx also said being outside helps, noting that the sun can help in killing the virus.

Take notice: Together we are strong and we are most courageous when we are united. So, next on our to-do list is watching out for scammers using COVID-19 messages to rip off people.