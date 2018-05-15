Student wins athletic training scholarship

Needville High School student William Renteria was chosen to receive free tuition to a student athletic trainer summer camp. His application was chosen from among others from schools around the region. The competition is sponsored by Houston Methodist Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Sugar Land. William will be attending Texas State’s summer athletic training camp in June. Pictured from the left are Chris Renteria Sr, Ninfa Renteria, William Renteria, Daniel Cook – outreach athletic trainer for Houston Methodist Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, and Cale Cosper, athletic trainer for Needville ISD. (Submitted photo)