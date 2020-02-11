Sugar Creek Animal Clinic celebrates 30th anniversary

For three decades, Dr. James Cox and his staff at Sugar Creek Animal Clinic have provided top notch care for ailing area animals. He’s aiming to continue doing so as long as they’ll have him.

“I really appreciate the support the community has given me,” he said ahead of a 30th anniversary celebration last week. “I wouldn’t have been here for this long without that, and I intend to keep providing the same level of care I have in the past.”

Last week, dozens of community members gathered inside the business at 14015 Southwest Fwy. Building 2 to commemorate Dr. Cox’s 30 years serving the community. Following graduation from Auburn University’s School of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Cox worked in Columbia, South Carolina for a year before coming to Houston to work at Beechnut Animal Clinic from 1983-1989. He opened Sugar Creek Animal Clinic in 1990.

“I just felt like I could do it on my own. I did a lot of looking around in the Houston suburbs, and I saw that Sugar Land was going to be growing the fastest,” he said of wanting to set down roots in Fort Bend County.

Treating mostly dogs and cats, Dr. Cox and his staff at Sugar Creek Animal Clinic offer general healthcare such as in-house lab work medical assessments, preventive and surgical services. Dr. Cox also just recently became certified to work with plasma cells, which he said can help his patients avoid surgery in nearly all cases.

Dr. Cox’s rapport with his customers is also a key part of the practice, and why he believes the community has continued to trust him with their pets for three decades.

“My goal has always been to provide the best healthcare that I could for my patients. I think if you use that as your goal, everything else will fall into place,” he said. “I don’t practice much differently now than I did when I started. As long as you provide the best service you can, you’re honest with people and they trust you, they’ll come back.”

As he reminisced about his 30 years growing along with the Sugar Land community, Dr. Cox said it has been a fun ride that combines his passions – people and medicine. Thirty years into his Sugar Land journey, Dr. Cox’s philosophy has not wavered.

“The large majority of my clients, I also count as my friends. The most fun part of the practice is meeting people, talking to them and becoming friends,” he said. “On the clinical side, what I love most is internal medicine. I love puzzles, and I love figuring out why this animal is acting the way it does.”

For more information, residents can stop by the office, visit their website at sugarcreekanimalclinic.com/ or give them a call at 281-242-9070.

