Sugar Land 95 saga leads year of contention, changing landscapes

The year 2019 brought a plethora of changes to Fort Bend County. Stories ranging from the hotly contested debate over the fate of the “Sugar Land 95” to more flooding impacts and resulting repair projects, along with shifting political landscapes, continued development and new leaders, have impacted those in the area.

What follows is a rundown of the top stories in our community over the last year as picked by our staff:

Sugar Land 95 reburied

Whichever side of the issue Fort Bend residents fall on, this topic has been the most contentious.

In February 2018, while starting construction on the James Reese Career and Technical Center, Fort Bend ISD discovered 95 sets of human remains at an abandoned and unmarked cemetery on its property at 12300 University Blvd. The Sugar Land 95 are believed to have been incarcerated African-Americans leased to a local plantation through the state-sanctioned convict leasing program in the late 1800s or early 1900s.

With the backing of FBISD and Fort Bend County officials, a state law was amended earlier this year to allow the county to operate a cemetery. FBISD announced in July that it had reached an agreement to convey the land to the county and pay the county $1 million to help cover costs associated with reinterring the remains. But negotiations with the county later stalled after FBISD pulled its monetary offer and the two sides disagreed about the need for court oversight in reinterring the remains. FBISD later announced that it partnered with a Missouri City funeral home to reinter the remains.

Following a dedication ceremony in November, amidst about 15 protesters, FBISD said it reinterred the remains at the same site where they were originally discovered.

Political landscape undergoing shift

The biggest news here was U.S. Rep. Pete Olson announcing his retirement from representing District 22, which includes much of Fort Bend County, effective at the end of his current term in 2020. He said it was to spend more time with family and also told The Star that Republicans were worried about Democrats gaining more power in the region. To that end, 21 candidates have already thrown their hats in the ring to replace Olson, including three Democrats. The field includes Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni, who Olson narrowly defeated in the 2018 race.

There also is the potential for another red-to-blue shift in District 28 of the Texas House of Representatives, which Republican John Zerwas vacated earlier this year. Republican Gary Gates and Democrat Eliz Markowitz will square off in a runoff in a few weeks to serve out the rest of Zerwas term. Markowitz was the leading vote-getter in the Nov. 5 election.

Grid takes shape in Stafford

Anticipation had been building since construction began last year on the 192-acre development positioned on what used to be the campus for Texas Instruments between West Airport Boulevard and South Kirkwood Road off Highway 59. There will eventually be hotels as well as retail and food establishments at the mixed-use development.

California-based In-N-Out Burger opened one of its two new Houston-area restaurants Nov. 22 to crowds that began lining up at 4 a.m., while Whiskey Cake, Outback Steakhouse and McAlister’s Deli also have opened.

George makes history in Fort Bend

In a county that is among the most diverse in the United States, a leader was elected last year in a race that signaled a cultural shift. KP George, an Indian-American, was elected last November and has spent the last year making his mark in Fort Bend County.

In addition to becoming possibly the most prominent Indian-American to hold an executive position in U.S. government, George – a Democrat – defeated longtime incumbent Bob Hebert, a Republican, lending more credence to the thought that Fort Bend could be turning blue politically.

George also had several landmark achievements. He convened the first high-level Fort Bend meeting of the Consular Corps of Houston – the nation’s third-largest, with more than 90 countries represented – at the Ismaili Jamatkhana & Center in Sugar Land this past June, and launched Fort Bend County’s first technology task force in August. George also helped bring the county its first public cricket field in July, which advocates have said is prominent among the South Asian population. According to the latest census, 21 percent of the county’s population is Asian.

County flood bond passes

Initially, residents thought they would be voting on a nearly $100 million facilities bond in November, but that shifted course in August to what would turn out to be an $83 million flood bond, which passed with nearly 70 percent of the vote on Election Day Nov. 5.

On Aug. 9, the Fort Bend County Commissioner’s Court unanimously approved a motion by Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken DeMerchant and Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales to place the flood mitigation bond on the ballot in order to stretch federal dollars for approved projects.

Fugitive caught

Giuseppe Briguglio, 20, was arrested in July in Southern California after evading law enforcement for months. Briguglio was charged with the murder of Wilbert Outlaw II in Stafford in January 2018 and indicted by a Fort Bend County Grand Jury three months later. In addition to the murder charge, Briguglio was also wanted for failure to obey a court order.

He had been wanted since February after allegedly removing his ankle monitor. Briguglio previously went on the run during the initial murder investigation and failed to appear for a scheduled court appearance in Fort Bend County’s 240th District Court on Feb. 4.

Citgo 6

Six executives of Houston-based Citgo, a subsidiary of Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), a state-run oil and gas company out of Venezuela, have been detained in the country since November 2017. Four of them have ties to Fort Bend County, with U.S. Rep. Pete Olson advocating for their release in daily posts to his0 Twitter account.

Reports from Reuters and the Associated Press earlier this month said the Venezuelan government had granted house arrest to the six executives, though they still cannot leave the country per the terms of their release from jail. One of the detained executives, Jorge Toledo, has a home in Sugar Land and relatives in Richmond. Three others – Gustavo Cardenas, Jose Pereira and Jose Luis Zambrano – are Katy residents. Relatives of all the detained men, along with Olson and other supporters, participated in an October march in Houston that was organized by the daughter of one of the men.

CBD trend hits Fort Bend

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1325 into law in June, allowing farmers in Texas to grow hemp products with regulations. The law says products containing CBD can be sold legally so long as they contain no more than 0.3 percent of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

Following its passage, the sale of CBD products is fast becoming a booming business in Fort Bend County and beyond, with the industry expected to be worth $646 million by 2022, according to the Hemp Business Journal.

There are stores such as Sacred Leaf Zero in Sugar Land and Missouri City and shops such as Edgy Smoke and Vape in Stafford and Sugar Land Smoke Shop and CBD, that sell or specialize in CBD products. The products have been well-received by the community.

FBISD rezoning uproar

The Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously in March to rezone a portion of the Riverstone community from the Fort Settlement Middle School zone to First Colony Middle School beginning with the 2020-21 school year. The rezoning upset many Riverstone residents who were vocal about the proposal to balance enrollment between the two schools. Hundreds of protestors held signs and chanted at the intersection of Riverstone Boulevard and State Highway 6 in early May to protest the proposed rezoning.

The debate became so intense that FBISD Trustee Kristin Tassin later wrote a letter to the editor in The Star accusing community members of bullying the board of trustees.

Marshall wins another track state title

The Buffalos’ boys team thundered to its fourth Class 5A track and field state championship in five years this past May. Marshall dominated the field, winning five of its seven events and scoring its first points in the 400-meter relay. The team of Dalevon Campbell, Devon Achane, Korey King and Bryson Stubblefield, which ran the fastest high school time in the nation this year during the Region III-5A meet, posted a winning time of 40.24 seconds. Matthias Petterway won the 300 hurdles, while Achane took home the title in the 200 hurdles. The team also won the 1,600 relay.