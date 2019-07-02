‘Sugar Land 95’ site among discussed bond projects

This November, Fort Bend County voters could have decisions to make that will impact long-term infrastructure development, including one of the most notable interests in Sugar Land and Fort Bend ISD.
According to minutes recorded from a June 19 special meeting of the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court, the county is considering putting a facilities bond on the upcoming November ballot to upgrade and create amenities around the county. They would include projects in Missouri City, Sugar Land and other places in the area.
Of particular note is a $3 million project in the draft, which would aid in creating an educational exhibit and park at the historic abandoned cemetery discovered during construction of Fort Bend ISD’s James Reese Career and Technical Center in early 2018.
Fort Bend County can own, operate and maintain the cemetery where archaeologists discovered the remains of the “Sugar Land 95,” a group of 95 African Americans who are believed to have been part of the state’s convict labor leasing program in the late 1800s, thanks to the passage of House Bill 4179 June 7.
On June 17, the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees approved the principal terms of an agreement that will transfer ownership of the cemetery to the county. As a result, FBISD board president Jason Burdine now has the ability to complete negotiations with the county and Judge KP George to finalize details of the agreement, prior to the county’s action.
“We are excited and hopeful that we will be able to move forward with an agreement that will allow these individuals to be reinterred and memorialized, Burdine said following the initial terms agreement.
Among other drafted projects that could take place within local neighborhoods are a $2 million Kitty Hollow Park expansion, $2.4 million gym and $16 million youth sports facility in Missouri City as well as a $7.2 million Precinct 4 Annex building in Sugar Land. It also includes a $30 million juvenile detention center in Richmond, $3.2 million for countywide improvement on emergency medical services and $8 million for general countywide parks repairs and upgrades.
The potential draft of bond projects also includes a proposed $100 million federal disaster recovery match that could create as much as $500 million for flood control mitigation projects.
This money will not be spent, but will be leveraged and may become available to get projects done for flood mitigation and the county would have the ability to step up if the funds are available, Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales said June 19, according to meeting minutes. Drafted plans also include a nearly $30 million investment in facilities at the Fort Bend County fairgrounds in Rosenberg.
Comments
JCMeg56 saysJuly 2, 2019 at 1:58 pm
Sounds exciting! Good to see this kind of response to the 95 discovery.
Wil Smith saysJuly 2, 2019 at 3:26 pm
I’m still curious how this all plays out over time. The majority of us would prefer to let history simply fade away in oblivion, especially the kind of history that encapsulates this topic. Most of us are unable to take a step back from our current lives to briefly imagine the unconscionable horrors that these individuals faced. This is certainly not to infer that anyone today should bear any blame or fault for the atrocities. But of all the places where that makeshift graveyard was discovered, it happened to be a educational site where thousands of young people will venture in an out of each day. Even more interestingly, is the fact that many of these young people will be minority males, who we all hope will become inspired to gain the skills and abilities at this structure, that will allow for them to build great futures for themselves and for those whom they will some day be responsible for. Let’s hope and pray that all of us in this community, but in particular every teacher and instructor who earns a paycheck at this facility, will recognize the formidable opportunity that we all have to make good of what was once a terrible situation for so many.