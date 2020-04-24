‘Sugar Land 95’ to be included in statewide ethnic studies class

High school students all over Texas will have the chance to learn about the 95 African Americans whose remains were unearthed two years ago and reburied last fall at the site of Fort Bend ISD’s James Reese Career and Technical Center in Sugar Land.

FBISD announced Friday that the story of the “Sugar Land 95,” who are believed to have worked at a local plantation as part of the state’s convict leasing program in the late 1800s and early 1900s, will be included in the curriculum and corresponding TEKS (Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills) for a new ethnic studies course recently approved by the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE). The course will be offered as an elective in public Texas high schools, including FBISD, beginning in the 2020-21 school year.

“I am proud to say that the Sugar Land 95 will be appropriately recognized and honored as students across Texas learn this important part of history,” FBISD Superintendent Charles Dupre said in a news release.

FBISD said Chassidy Olainu-Alade, its curriculum coordinator, developed the TEKS for the state and will work with fellow district staffers to develop a local curriculum for the course, with the intent to offer it to FBISD students as an elective course worth half a credit beginning next year. The district also will create and provide instructional resources to other districts throughout Texas, according to FBISD.

FBISD reinterred the Sugar Land 95’s remains late last year amid criticism from members of the community and local elected officials, who said the district should have sought guidance from the court system and worked with Fort Bend County before doing so. FBISD and county officials had previously worked with Texas lawmakers to amend a state law to allow the county to operate a cemetery.

The county and FBISD initially discussed a plan in which the district would transfer land to the county and help pay for the reinternment of the remains, but negotiations stalled and FBISD reburied the remains on its own.