Sugar Land accepting applications for city committees

Sugar Land residents wanting more of a voice in their city government have an opportunity to do so through one of the city’s committees.

The city of Sugar Land is offering community members the chance to serve on the Animal Advisory Board, Building Standards Commission, Independent Ethics Review Board, Planning and Zoning Commission or the Zoning Board of Adjustment. Applications opened on Friday and must be submitted electronically by 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 through the Serve Sugar Land website at volunteer.sugarlandtx.gov/.

For more information on the boards and commissions application, nomination, interview and appointment process, community members can contact the Community Engagement Office at 281-275-2401 or email volunteer@sugarlandtx.gov.