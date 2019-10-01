Sugar Land accepting applications for task force

The city of Sugar Land is offering residents the opportunity to make their voices heard in improving mobility and transportation options.

Through Oct. 18, the city is accepting applications for its Mobility Master Plan Citizen Task Force, an approximately 18-member group which will attempt work with officials to combine three existing mobility plans – the master thoroughfare plan, pedestrian and bicycle master plan and comprehensive mobility plan – for the benefit of drivers, cyclists, walkers, transit users, seniors, parents of school children, people with disabilities, major employers and local businesses.

In the cards is a new consolidated mobility plan that combines all modes of transportation and provides high-level strategic guidance for mobility. The effort will aim to improve implementation and document clear policy guidance across all modes of transportation while creating a separate planning process to address neighborhood-specific issues.

“We are changing our approach to addressing mobility issues by shifting our focus from moving vehicles to moving people,” City Engineer Jessie Li said. “Superior mobility includes multiple modes of transportation that provide residents, visitors and tourists with options.”

Task force meetings will begin in March 2020, with monthly meetings scheduled during a three-year period.

The city will hold two information sessions on Oct. 3 at the Sugar Land Regional Airport, 12888-B Highway 6 South. The first session is scheduled from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and the second is from 6-7:30 p.m.

Interested residents can apply at sugarlandtx.gov/MobilityTaskForce.