Sugar Land adopts redistricting plan – No council members change districts

Sugar Land City Council recently approved the Redistricting Advisory Committee’s unanimous recommendation for revised single-member City Council districts in Sugar Land.

At-large City Council members will not be affected by redistricting, and the redistricting plan will have no impact on decisions regarding land use or any city services.

City Council held a workshop on Aug. 28 to discuss the committee’s recommendation, and a public hearing was held on Sept. 4 to provide citizens an opportunity to share comments.

“The redistricting project was an open, transparent process,” said Executive Director for Special Projects Jim Callaway. “Redistricting has no impact on school district boundaries or precinct voting for county, state and federal elections. Only the city’s single-member council districts will be affected.”

The annexation of Greatwood and New Territory increased the city’s population, requiring the city’s four single-member city council districts to be adjusted. Single-member council districts must be of substantially equal population with a maximum deviation no greater than 10 percent between the most populated and least populated council member district.

The redistricting committee was appointed by city council in June to make a recommendation on a redistricting plan for city council’s consideration.

Committee meetings were held from June 25 to Aug. 14. The committee’s work was guided by outside legal counsel, state and federal law and guidelines adopted by city council. City council approved resolution 18-19 that established criteria used in the 2018 redistricting process, created a framework to guide redistricting plans and assisted city efforts to comply with all applicable federal and state laws.

Learn more about the approved plan at www.sugarlandtx.gov/Redistricting.