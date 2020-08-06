Sugar Land allowing restaurants to expand outdoor dining

Restaurants in the city of Sugar Land will soon be able to expand their outdoor dining capacity in an attempt to help them cope with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, Sugar Land’s city council passed an ordinance Tuesday that will allow area restaurants to temporarily expand their outdoor dining areas. The city said it will work with businesses to maximize onsite capacity while keeping diners safe in accordance with federal and state guidelines.

“I’m excited that we’ve identified a new and innovative opportunity to support our business community,” City Manager Michael Goodrum said. “Our top priority will always be the safety of our citizens, but we must also work with our businesses to ensure the economic health of our city. … This pandemic may not be over soon, so we must be prepared to work together for our common good.”

Interested restaurant owners can make a request to the city for the temporary expansion by contacting Assistant Director of Environmental and Neighborhood Services Nicole Solis at nsolis@sugarlandtx.gov or 281-275-2291.

For more information and to review program requirements, visit sugarlandecodev.com/doing-business/covid-19-business-resources.