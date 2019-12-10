Sugar Land among nation’s best for technological improvements

Sugar Land recently garnered national recognition for its technological efforts to improve services for citizens.

On Dec. 4, the Center for Digital Government named Sugar Land among the nation’s top five cities that successfully use technology to improve resident services, enhance transparency and encourage resident engagement. The city earned fourth place among digital cities ranging in populations from 75,000-124,999 in CDG’s 2019 Digital Cities Survey, up one spot from last year’s survey. The rest of the top five was Lynchburg, Virginia; Westminster, Colorado; Columbia, Missouri; and Roanoke, Virginia.

Sugar Land has been among the top 10 digital cities in the country for the past six years for cities with populations ranging from 75,000-124,999. Cities receiving the national accolade were recognized for successfully using technology to tackle social challenges, enhance cybersecurity and improve transparency.

Among the specific distinctions for Sugar Land were efforts to improve traffic flow through the Traffic Technology Services and Trafficware partnership and increasing transparency through an Office of Performance and Accountability map.

“We’re always looking ahead at new technology to find ways to not just make things more efficient internally, but to ensure our residents are receiving the services we take pride in providing,” Information Technology Manager Imelda Blane said in a news release.