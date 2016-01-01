Sugar Land approves annexation of New Territory and Greatwood

Sugar Land is set to annex Greatwood and New Territory on Dec. 12, 2017. When finalized, Sugar Land will grow by more than 30 percent, from a current population of 87, 367 to more than 117,000 residents.

At its Nov. 15 meeting, the Sugar Land City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to annex the Municipal Utility Districts (MUDs) in both areas. City council also voted to amend the city’s fiscal year 2017 budget to begin the pre-annexation work necessary to provide new residents with city services beginning Dec. 12, 2017. The pre-annexation costs are funded by New Territory and Greatwood residents with money set aside during the last 10 years specifically for this purpose.

The process for the annexation of the Greatwood and New Territory MUDs began in November 2007 and is the result of years of thoughtful, deliberate planning; public input; and a strong partnership between the city and elected officials in the communities.

Strategic Partnership Agreements (SPAs) between the city and the Greatwood and New Territory MUDs provided contractual commitments for annexation and the provision of services to these non-city residents. The agreements included a surcharge to Greatwood and New Territory residents for city-provided services that has been deposited into a fund to pay for annexation costs, including the retirement of remaining MUD debt.

Upon annexation, residents of New Territory and Greatwood will receive the same high-quality services as provided to existing Sugar Land residents, and most will experience an overall annual savings and increased services in areas such as public safety, zoning, traffic control, regulatory oversight, street/sidewalk repair and comprehensive planning.

Annexation will not increase costs, taxes or impact city services for current city residents.

“The city is very pleased that we will be able to welcome so many new residents next year and provide high quality city services while still maintaining one of the lowest tax rates in the state,” said City Manager Allen Bogard. “We are very excited to add these outstanding communities to the city. Greatwood and New Territory are premier communities with first-class infrastructure; beautiful parks; carefully planned, well-maintained neighborhoods; and quality retail and commercial areas that are consistent with Sugar Land’s commitment to excellence. These areas will only enhance the quality and beauty of our city, and I want to thank the leaders of both communities for years of dedicated work to plan for annexation.”

An extensive public outreach effort will be conducted during the next year that includes an explanation of City services, including important contacts and information about how to get involved. This will include a combination of printed materials, online resources, social media and community presentations.

For more information, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/annexation.