Sugar Land-based repair business cuts costs amid coronavirus crisis

A Fort Bend-based company is feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been forced to cut costs by way of measures such as furloughs and reduced pay for all employees.

Headquartered at 13131 Dairy Ashford Rd. in Sugar Land, TEAM, Inc. has locations in more than 20 countries that provide technological product inspection, maintenance and repairs both online and on-site for company facilities in the petrochemical, pipeline and manufacturing industries. It also provides services for those in aerospace and mining lines of work, along with pulp and paper sites and at power plants.

Last week, TEAM, Inc. announced several cost-reduction actions in response to the current market volatility, operational disruption related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the oil and gas industry outlook amidst the outbreak.

Some of the company’s measures are:

• Reduced salaries for the executive leadership team, which includes a 20 percent reduction in chief executive Amerino Gatti’s base salary, a 15 percent reduction for the other executive officers, and a 20 percent reduction in the annual cash retainer paid to non-employee directors

• All other leadership members’ base salaries will be reduced by 10 percent, while other affected employees will take an 8 percent reduction

• Elimination of all non-essential costs;

• Furloughing technicians that do not have scheduled work as well as related support staff;

• Implementation of rolling furloughs and/or reduced salaries or hourly rates for certain non-executive corporate positions

• Suspended the employer match in the Executive Deferred Compensation Retirement Plan and the Team, Inc. 401(k) plan

• Reducing other overhead costs

Fort Bend County health officials had reported 318 cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Monday, along with six deaths caused by the disease.

“As part of the critical and essential services network, TEAM has and will continue to take all appropriate actions to protect its employees, maintain business operations for clients where feasible and preserve liquidity,” Gatti said in a news release. “…While the ultimate impact of these conditions is unknown at this time, we have taken swift proactive steps to support our focused effort on generating free cash flow to reduce our debt.”

Follow us on social media @FortBendStar