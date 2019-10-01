Sugar Land budget aiming for widespread improvement

Sugar Land’s city council approved a fiscal year 2020 budget of $272.6 million and tax rate of 33.2 cents per $100 valuation during its Sept. 17 regular meeting.

The city’s approved Capital Improvement Project plan will increase funding for infrastructure improvements, continue investment in technology to enhance traffic and mobility responsiveness, supplement traffic safety resources and fund the final phases of projects previously approved by voters.

Factoring in the homestead exemption, which is increasing from 10 to 12 percent, the annual tax payment on a $375,000 home will increase by about $24 under the improved tax rate increase.

Included in the budget is $40.5 million for capital projects, including priority projects such as Settlers Park drainage improvements, major street rehabilitation, capital projects funded through utility revenues to implement the Integrated Water Resources Plan (IWRP) and the final phases of the 2013 voter-approved parks bond projects.

The five-year CIP totals $263.8 million, including an approximately $90 million bond, which will be on the November ballot.

Additionally, the budget includes a 5 percent increase to water/wastewater rates and a 10 percent increase to surface water fees beginning in January 2020, which results in an estimated $5 increase to monthly bills as the city prepares to implement significant capital projects to meet the mandated 60 percent groundwater reduction in 2025.

Solid waste rates will also rise 2.5 percent from $18.91 to $19.38.

For more information on the budget, visit sugarlandtx.gov/budget.