Sugar Land burglary suspect remains at large

Sugar Land Police are looking for a man seen on video stealing more than $2,200 worth of electronics from an apartment June 2 at Imperial Lofts.

According to a news release from the Sugar Land Police Department, a tenant at the complex at 2 Stadium Dr. told responding officers he arrived home June 3 to find his door pried open and two laptops and a web camera missing.

However, the camera captured images of a man taking the laptops just before the recording dis-connected, according to the release.

Police say the suspect appears to be a white or Hispanic man with a small amount of hair on his chin. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, brown pants, sunglasses just above his forehead and black gloves.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Sugar Land PD at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.