Sugar Land Business Park welcomes new tenants

A well-known business park in Sugar Land will soon welcome two new tenants.

Two new warehouses totaling about 315,000 square feet will be built in the Sugar Land Business Park due to an agreement approved by the city council. The buildings will be located on 17.86 acres in the city’s industrial park.

“The city of Sugar Land’s industrial sector is tremendously important to our diversified economy and primary employment base,” city economic development director Elizabeth Huff said in a news release. “The extremely low vacancy rate within the business park is a testament to the success of our business park – and a reflection of a critical need for new light industrial space in our market in order to continue to grow our economy.”

The developers, Johnson Development Associates, have developed more than 22 million square feet of industrial space.

“Coupled with Sugar Land’s pro-business environment and strategic location, this development will provide a great option for companies that require new, highly functional Class-A industrial space,” said Andy Halligan, the developer’s industrial division regional director.