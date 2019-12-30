Sugar Land businesses honored at annual event

An area restaurant duo and packaging company were recently recognized for their contributions to Sugar Land’s business community.

The city of Sugar Land, in partnership with the Sugar Land Legacy Foundation, hosted its fourth annual business appreciation event, the Leadership and Legacy Luncheon, on Dec. 10 at the Hyatt Sugar Land. The luncheon celebrated the outstanding performance, leadership and contributions of Sugar Land’s businesses and business owners.

At the event, the Sugar Land Legacy Foundation presented the individual Sugar Land Legacy Award to restaurant partners Victor Litwinenko and Robert White. The award recognizes individuals and organizations that have made significant impacts on economic development.

The pair has created several successful restaurants during the last 15 years that are original to Sugar Land Town Square, such as Japaneiro’s Sushi Bistro & Latin Grill, Jupiter Pizza & Waffles Co., Original Poketo and Guru Burgers & Crepes. City officials said their restaurants have contributed significantly to the development of Town Square as a vibrant destination for employees, visitors and residents.

“Robert and Victor have introduced an exciting and innovative flair to the restaurant scene in Sugar Land,” Legacy Foundation President Sunny Sharma said in a statement. “They bring a diverse array of food to our community and exemplify what it means to be a strong leader in our business community.”

For the organization award, the Sugar Land Legacy Foundation recognized Accredo Packaging, Inc., a family-owned manufacturer and supplier of high-quality flexible packaging for consumer products. The company is based at 12682 Cardinal Meadow Dr. in Sugar Land and will celebrate its third expansion with a new 200,000 square-foot building in early 2020.

“Accredo has continued to grow and expand as a thriving global company,” Sharma said. “Their products cross international borders, and we are fortunate that they choose Sugar Land to connect the world.”