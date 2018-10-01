Sugar Land celebrates Skeeters championship tonight

The Sugar Land Skeeters will hold a championship celebration at Sugar Land Town Square on Monday, Oct. 1, at 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman will make a proclamation in honor of the Skeeters’ Atlantic League championship.

Also in attendance will be manager Pete Incaviglia and numerous players from the team, along with ownership and front-office staff. Constellation Field Public Address Announcer Shane Brown will emcee the event.

Order forms to purchase official Sugar Land Skeeters championship gear will be available at the festivities. Fans can also visit SugarLandSkeeters.com to purchase the championship gear. While championship gear will not be immediately available at the event, the Skeeters Kiosk will be open for fans to visit and purchase official Skeeters apparel.