Sugar Land celebrating summer

The city of Sugar Land has scheduled a series of community events geared toward celebrating summer.

The Summer Concert and Food Truck Friday Series, held at the plaza adjacent to the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land at 18111 Lexington Blvd, will be held from 7-9 p.m. June 7, June 14 and June 21. The series will showcase live entertainment, lawn games, a splash pad and food trucks. Attendees are encouraged to check facebook.com/SugarLandParks for event updates, including information about performing bands and food trucks. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from onsite vendors. Free public parking will be available in the Smart Financial Centre parking lot.

The summer activities continue into July with Sugar Land’s Red, White and Boom, which will take place July 4 from 4-10 p.m. at The Crown Festival Park, 18355 Southwest Freeway.

There will be family entertainment, food and fireworks.

To round out the summer, a “Movie Under the Moon” will be held July 19 from 7-9 p.m. at Oyster Creek Park, 4033 Highway 6. The event will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing as well as National Parks and Recreation Month. Food and lawn games will be available.

For more information about the upcoming summer events, call the Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Department at 281-275-2900, visit sugarlandtx.gov/specialevents.

Readers can also follow Sugar Land Parks and Recreation at facebook.com/SugarLandParks.