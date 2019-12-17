Sugar Land choir student to perform with elite ensemble

A college choir student from Sugar Land is going back-to-back as part of a statewide elite junior college singing group.

Nick Paoletti of Sugar Land will be one of two Wharton County Junior College students traveling to San Antonio on Feb. 12-15 to work with renowned directors and sing alongside other community college students as part of the Texas Two-Year College All-State Choir (TYCASC). They will perform in the Texas Music Educators Association’s annual convention concert on Saturday, Feb. 15.

According to the school, this will be the second consecutive year that Paoletti sings as part of the elite 200-member ensemble chosen from students around the state.

“I like being able to hear different types of music and I love performing,” Paoletti said in a news release.

Paoletti, a senior and the son of WCJC Choir Director Karl Paoletti, qualified for the group after auditioning this past November at Alvin Community College, reading music written in African dialects as well as Latin and Korean.

More than 70,000 high school students across the state audition in their TMEA region beginning each fall, according to the TMEA. From there, a select group of musicians advances to compete against musicians from other regions in their area. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA area competitions then qualify to perform in one of 15 Texas all-state bands, orchestras and choirs, which later perform at the convention.

Through that gauntlet, Nick Paoletti has emerged out the other side once again.

“All of the students of the state choir are there because they want to be,” WCJC choir instructor Debra Lemson said. “They are the best of the best.”