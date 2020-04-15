Sugar Land city elections postponed to November

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Sugar Land has rescheduled its city council elections, originally set for May 2, until Nov. 3.

Up for grabs are the council’s two at-large positions, currently held by Himesh Gandhi and Jennifer Lane, as well as the mayoral seat held by Joe Zimmerman. Nine city charter amendment propositions also will be on the ballot.

Lane and Zimmerman have both filed for re-election and are currently unopposed. Taylor Landin and William Ferguson will square off to replace Gandhi, who is serving his fourth and final term on city council.

Early voting will take place Oct. 19-30, while voter registration deadline is Oct. 5 and the deadline to submit an application for a ballot by mail is Oct. 23.

For more information about city elections, visit sugarlandtx.gov/elections or call 281-275-2730.