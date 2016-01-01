quadrado da soma negativo soma online carisoprodol Ann Arbor

tramadol online Salem buy tramadol efek dari obat tramadol

xanax eye swelling buy xanax xanax stomaco pieno o vuoto

is tramadol good for muscle pain tramadol overnight shipping is it ok to take 75 mg of tramadol

penyakit ambien dan obatnya order ambien online can you mix muscle relaxers and ambien

taking klonopin and tramadol together tramadol no prescription tramadol ingredients side effects

fastest way to clean system of xanax generic xanax hydrocodone soma xanax

can you take tramadol while your pregnant tramadol 50 mg effects of taking tramadol and hydrocodone

tramadol schedule 4 drug buy tramadol online does tramadol come in capsules

duracion efectos valium 5 buy valium online valium dose for small dog

Sugar Land city grant applications due Jan. 3

The Sugar Land 4B Corporation is seeking applications for its Joint Capital Improvement Program Grant Program available to community-based organizations.

Eligible projects include projects such as improvements to public parks, park facilities and public open space and must meet the following requirements.

• The project must be located within the city’s corporate limits and on public property, an easement or enhance or protect public property.

• The applicant must contribute at least 50 percent (and must provide proof of financial ability to fund share).

. The applicant cannot have started the project or expended funds on any component of the project for which it is seeking funding through the Joint CIP participation program.

• The budget for the fiscal year 2017 program is $200,000, with a maximum of $75,000 awarded per project.

The Sugar Land 4B Corporation was approved by City Council and established as a non-profit corporation in February 1995 to promote, assist and enhance economic development activities and quality-of-life opportunities within the City of Sugar Land. Projects are funded by a portion of sales tax approved by voters for economic development purposes.

For more information and to apply, visit http://sugarlandecodev.com/CIP.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright © 2016 by Fortbendstar.com | All rights reserved.