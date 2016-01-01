Sugar Land city grant applications due Jan. 3
The Sugar Land 4B Corporation is seeking applications for its Joint Capital Improvement Program Grant Program available to community-based organizations.
Eligible projects include projects such as improvements to public parks, park facilities and public open space and must meet the following requirements.
• The project must be located within the city’s corporate limits and on public property, an easement or enhance or protect public property.
• The applicant must contribute at least 50 percent (and must provide proof of financial ability to fund share).
. The applicant cannot have started the project or expended funds on any component of the project for which it is seeking funding through the Joint CIP participation program.
• The budget for the fiscal year 2017 program is $200,000, with a maximum of $75,000 awarded per project.
The Sugar Land 4B Corporation was approved by City Council and established as a non-profit corporation in February 1995 to promote, assist and enhance economic development activities and quality-of-life opportunities within the City of Sugar Land. Projects are funded by a portion of sales tax approved by voters for economic development purposes.
For more information and to apply, visit http://sugarlandecodev.com/CIP.