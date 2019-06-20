Sugar Land City Manager announces retirement

Allen Bogard has spent more than four decades in public service, including more than two decades in the City of Sugar Land.

But he has decided it will soon be time to move on to a new phase.

According to a news release from the city, Bogard plans to retire Jan. 31, 2020. His 44 years of public service includes 25 in Sugar Land, serving as its city manager since 2001.

“I’d like to thank our current and former members of city council for the opportunity to work in a special place like Sugar Land,” Bogard said in the release. “When I accepted the honor of serving as Sugar Land city manager, I made a commitment to myself to leave the city in as good or better condition than I received it from my predecessor, David Neeley. I believe that I will achieve this commitment upon my departure from the city as evidenced by the city’s high level of service and financial strength, confirmed by our AAA bond rating.”

Sugar Land has more than doubled in population under Bogard’s leadership and seen the development of Sugar Land Town Square, First Colony Mall, Constellation Field, the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, the University of Houston at Sugar Land and the Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land.

“We have achieved a lot during the last two decades, but the credit should go to our effective, ethical elected leaders and our champion employees,” Bogard said. “I’m confident that the talent within our family of dedicated employees will continue to exceed the high expectations we set for ourselves.”

In addition, Bogard has provided leadership for multiple annexations, including First Colony, Avalon, RiverPark, Greatwood and New Territory.

“Allen has done an outstanding job in building an exceptional team, and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” Mayor Joe Zimmerman said. “Our city is safer than ever before, our economy is strong and we continue to offer the high level of services our citizens expect while maintaining one of the state’s lowest tax rates. While it will be impossible to replace Allen’s leadership, we have worked hard during the past several years to focus on developing future leaders within our organization. A number of high-profile promotions during the recent past are proof that Allen’s efforts have left us in good hands.”