Sugar Land company donates $10,000 to area Boys & Girls Club

Richmond-Rosenberg Boys & Girls Club director Brandon Mouton (left) and kids accept a check from Fluor Senior Manager of Community Affairs Barbara Jones (right).

This year, Friday the 13th brought some good news to a local club serving area children in Fort Bend County.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston received a $10,000 check from Sugar Land-based Fluor Corporation last Friday to help fund programming for the Richmond-Rosenberg Boys and Girls Club, housed at 1800 James L. Pink Blvd. in Richmond. It is one of three affiliated facilities in Fort Bend.

“Fluor is a valued corporate partner that gives back to the community in many tangible ways,” Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston President and CEO Kevin Hattery said. “They are making a positive impact in the lives of hundreds of children and teens in both our after-school and summer programs.”

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, visit www.bgcgh.org.

