Sugar Land completes drainage projects

The city of Sugar Land recently completed two major drainage projects.

A $7.2 million drainage project in Covington Woods and a $3.1 million drainage project along Lexington Boulevard were identified to address street flooding in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

Covington Woods

Work began last year, and improvements implemented prior to Hurricane Harvey protected residents from historic amounts of rainfall. Despite the storm, the project was completed ahead of schedule.

The improvements along Bournewood Drive, Ravenscourt, Borrowgate and Bramblebury Drive included concrete box culverts, storm sewers and new inlets to more efficiently move water out of Covington Woods and into drainage ditches and storage basins. Major components included:

3,700 linear feet of box culverts ranging in size from 4 feet by 3 feet to 10 feet by 6 feet;

3,800 linear feet of storm sewer pipe ranging in size from 24-54 inches in diameter;

19,750 square yards of concrete pavement and removal of existing pavement; and

8,750 linear feet of water line replacement ranging from 2-12 inches.

Lexington Boulevard

A drainage project along Lexington Boulevard was done to address a few homes that flooded in The Highlands in 2015 and past street flooding in The Highlands, Oyster Point, Sugar Wood and along Lexington Boulevard.

A new storm sewer along Lexington Boulevard, Fort Settlement Drive, Pecan Point Drive, Vinces Bridge Street and Deer Creek Drive is intended to more efficiently move water from area subdivisions into drainage ditches and retention basins.

Routine maintenance and targeted drainage projects are important to protect Sugar Land during extreme weather events. Completed projects like Covington Woods, other areas north of U.S. Highway 90A and the Sugar Creek Subdivision protected homes and businesses during Hurricane Harvey, the most extreme rain event in U.S. history.

An analysis of Hurricane Harvey’s impact on Sugar Land, along with other past major rain events, is available at www.sugarlandtx.gov/HarveyAnalysis. Approximately 230 homes flooded during Hurricane Harvey, with up to 6 inches of water entering homes in the areas of Settlers Park and Chimney Stone.

Since the hurricane, Sugar Land City Council approved a joint study with Fort Bend County Levee Improvement District No. 2, which has been completed and has also approved the following drainage studies that are currently in progress:

River Bend, Plantation Bend, Plantation Colony and Magnolia Plantation subdivisions and Oyster Creek (between Dam # 3 and Dulles Avenue).

Elkins Road and Knightsbridge Boulevard.

Settlers Park, Chimneystone, Austin Park and Sugar Lakes subdivisions.

Lakebend, Sugar Creek Subdivisions and the New Territory/Chatham Avenue intersection.

City staff continues to work closely with residents in the affected areas to ensure the drainage studies include extensive public outreach and engagement.

A Brazos River erosion study is also in progress. The objective of this study is to survey critical areas of the Brazos River in the City of Sugar Land, make predictions on bank erosion, perform analysis of risk and consequences and make recommendations on regulatory actions. The project is to be completed soon and is being coordinated with Fort Bend County.

City engineers continue to evaluate drainage design standards and code requirements intended to protect residents from extreme rain storms. City staff is also working closely with levee improvement districts, entities that provide important protection from the Brazos River. The LIDs are evaluating current infrastructure and taking actions to enhance flood protections.