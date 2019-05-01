Sugar Land construction software giant expanding

A business staple in the Sugar Land and Fort Bend County area is expanding, and city representatives say it’s one of many efforts to accommodate Sugar Land’s rapidly-growing business footprint while simultaneously improving quality of life for a growing population and workforce.

The Sugar Land City Council recently approved an agreement with Heavy Construction Systems Specialists, Inc. (HCSS) for improvements on more than four acres of land on West Airport Boulevard between Alston Road and Stancliff Oaks Street, according to a recent announcement from the city.

Founded by CEO Mike Rydin in 1986, HCSS’s 12-acre corporate headquarters has been located in Sugar Land since 2010. The current site at 13151 Airport Blvd. includes a 42,000 square-foot facility, completed in 2010, and a second 16,000 square-foot facility completed in 2015. The company provides integrated software to help construction contractors all the way through project completion, including programs to manage daily activities in the field, track labor and equipment and more.

“The Office of Economic Development has worked with numerous corporations such as HCSS to expand, construct improvements or relocate to Sugar Land over the past two decades,” Sugar Land Director of Economic Development Emily Huff said in a news release. “Our efforts ensure a strong economy, support the quality services our residents expect. Overall, our position as a financial leader and economic powerhouse is not just about attracting new and expanding primary employment in our community, but it is ultimately also about us both improving quality of life.”

HCSS continues to take on new clients as well as grow a new segment of its business and is looking to almost double its employee base with the third expansion, which will be located adjacent to the existing site.

“We have already run out of space for parking and will have our existing two buildings totally packed by the end of 2019 and we see no reason why we will not continue to be hiring a lot of new employees,” Rydin said.

Tentatively targeted for completion in 2020, the expansion will include a two-story office building measuring approximately 56,000 square feet as well as a three-level parking garage. It will provide at least 200 additional jobs, according to the company.

The agreement to keep HCSS and expand operations in Sugar Land will only contribute more to the city’s burgeoning economy, according to the city.

“It’s part of a larger effort to ensure Sugar Land remains an economic powerhouse within the Houston region through an aggressive, focused economic development program that creates opportunities for new business investment and jobs,” the city said in a news release.

HCSS’s main customer base consists of infrastructure, heavy/highway and utility contractors, those who build roads, bridges, dams, airports and other structures – all critical components to keeping up a growing region such as Sugar Land and Fort Bend County. According to Rydin, the company’s quest to provide high-quality work will likely require more workers, and the company’s existing buildings are nearly at capacity. The first groups going into the new building will be sales and marketing, with additional software development personnel to move in at an undetermined later date.

“We are trying to build an unusual campus and be known as a leader not only in our industry, but in wellness, ownership thinking and people development as well,” Rydin said. “We have room for five buildings on our campus right now and wish to be an attractive anchor for a tech community in Sugar Land.”