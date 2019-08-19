Sugar Land council approves $90.7 million bond project

Sugar Land voters will have decisions to make about facilities and flood mitigation this November.

During a special meeting Aug. 14, Sugar Land City Council unanimously approved placement of a $90.7 million bond on the Nov. 5 ballot to address drainage, public safety facilities and equipment, mobility and an animal shelter.

If approved, bond projects would require a 3-cent tax rate increase beginning in fiscal year 2021, which represents $10 per month for the average Sugar Land homeowner. All projects would be completed or under construction in three years, according to a news release from the city.

“More than half of the proposed projects address drainage, with 82 percent of the total dedicated to drainage and public safety projects,” Assistant City Manager Chris Steubing said. “Although there is approximately $45 million in debt capacity over the fiscal year 2021-2023 timeframe, that is not sufficient to support the total $90.7 million worth of projects identified in the bond package.”

Also, the Fort Bend County Commissioner’s Court recently approved the placement of a flood mitigation bond on the Nov. 5 ballot. The bond would be worth up to $80 and address drainage projects throughout the county.

For more information on the Sugar Land bond, including a complete project listing, visit sugarlandtx.gov/GObond.