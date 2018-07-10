Sugar Land court clerk earns certification

The Texas Court Clerks Association in conjunction with the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center and Texas State University awarded Sugar Land Municipal Court Administrator Kendra Beverly with a Certified Municipal Court Clerk Certification.

She joins an elite group of court clerks in Texas as one of only 86 people to earn the certification. The Certified Municipal Court Certification Program is comprised of Certified Court Clerk I, Certified Court Clerk II and Certified Municipal Court Clerk.

Beverly previously obtained Certified Court Clerk I and II certifications, which both require the completion of 40 hours of education and a three-part exam. The requirements for the Certified Municipal Court Clerk certification include: Certified Court Clerk II in good standing; 40 hours of court observation; an essay about court observations; an exam covering 16 books on topics such as management, leadership, court security, diversity, case-flow management, etc.; 28 hours of continued education and an assessment clinic; and attendance at a court administrator seminar.

Certified court clerks expertise ensures that all defendants receive due process and proper legal options. This not only results in excellent customer service, but it also provides a better experience for defendants, attorneys and the public who visit the city’s court.

The Texas Court Clerks Association is a non-profit professional association of municipal and justice court clerks and administrators. Its purpose is to increase the proficiency of judicial administrators and clerical personnel through education and the exchange of ideas. The association is composed of municipal court judges, clerks, prosecutors and court support personnel. It monitors legislation, attorney general opinions and changes in case law to ensure that the 843 municipal courts in Texas remain up-to-date on the law.