Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation holding gala

Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation (SLCAF) will hold its 2017 “In High Gear” Gala at Safari Texas on Jan. 21.

Collaborating on this year’s “high geared” show that is sure to rev up the entire audience are Roy Hamlin, former Artistic Director of TUTS, and musical director, John Cornelius.

Honorees for the 2017 Gala are John and Diana Null, and the Honorary Co-Chairs are the Honorable James A. and Gay Thompson.

Proceeds will benefit the mission and goals of the SLCAF, which include continued improvements to the Sugar Land Auditorium, the city’s oldest public space, and the continued support of the arts in Sugar Land.

SLCAF is currently accepting sponsorships for the event at varying levels, while tables for eight and individual tickets are also available for purchase. For tickets and more information, call 281-313-0752 or contact Cindy Sutton at info@slcaf.org.