Sugar Land Earth Day Celebration scheduled for April 1

Sugar Land’s Earth Day Celebration – called Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rock – will be held Saturday, April 1, from 1-5 p.m., on the plaza at Sugar Land Town Square.

This year’s Earth Day Celebration promises to be a rockin’ good time with live performances by Vocal Trash. Don’t miss this green-minded high energy performance!

Environmental activity booths and performances are planned on the plaza from 1-5 p.m. Enjoy eco-friendly displays and demonstrations, interactive games and educational booths from many local organizations. The following events are planned:

* Vocal Trash will perform at 1:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.

* Reptile shows by Texas Snakes & More will be held at 2:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to visit the Up-cycle Art located in the display booth featuring art from Sugar Land’s local school environmental clubs. The awards for the Up-cycle contest will also be presented.

Paper shredding will be provided by ProShred at no cost throughout the event in the parking lot at Sugar Land City Hall, 2700 Town Center Blvd. North. Paper shredding must adhere to the following guidelines:

* Residents must remain in their vehicles at all times.

* Walk-ups will not be accepted.

* ProShred staff will remove items from vehicles.

* Residents may not be able to watch their documents get shredded.

* Containers used to transport items and papers will not be returned.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rock is provided by the city of Sugar Land in partnership with Keep Sugar Land Beautiful, Sugar Land Town Square and the following sponsors: Republic Services, Living Earth, ProShred and Whole Foods.

Make everyday earth day by being environmentally conscious. For more information about the event, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/earthday or www.kslb.org or call (281) 313-5752.