Sugar Land farmers market back in swing

A local farmers market that has been closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic is now reopen to the public.

Last Sunday, Aug. 2, the Sugar Land Farmer’s Market on Lexington set up shop for the first time in months at its original outdoor location at Mercer Stadium, 16403 Lexington Blvd. in Sugar Land. Slated to move inside First Colony Mall in mid-June, landlord restrictions and executive orders from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott prevented the market from doing so.

Vendors are again set up in the parking lot of Mercer Stadium from 11-3 p.m. each Sunday for residents to come out and get their fix for locally-sourced treats, vegetables and more.

For more information and updates about upcoming events, follow the market on Facebook at facebook.com/SugarLandFarmersMarketonLexington.