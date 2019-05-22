Sugar Land fire under investigation

The Sugar Land Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a Sugar Land area garage and vehicle last week.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

According to Sugar Land Police Department spokesperson Doug Adolph, Sugar Land fire personnel responded to a call at a home in the Colony Grant neighborhood just off Highway 6 in Sugar Land shortly before 2 p.m. May 14 after reports of a garage catching fire in the nearby area.

In total, four Sugar Land trucks responded to the scene near the intersection of Settler’s Way Boulevard and Flintwood Drive while a nearby truck from Missouri City helped crews put out the fire.

“The fire was under control shortly after arrival,” Adolph said.