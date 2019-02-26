Sugar Land forming HOA task force

The City of Sugar Land is accepting applications through March 13 for the newly created City/HOA Maintenance Responsibilities Citizen Task Force.

The task force will:

• participate in community dialogue and public roundtable discussions regarding shared concerns of the city and homeowner associations;

• identify public infrastructure service gaps; and

• review current policies and provide input and direction on policy and ordinance changes.

Applicants must be residents of the city. Informational meetings focusing on roles and responsibilities of the task force will be held on Feb. 27 and March 7, at 6 p.m., at Sugar Land City Hall, 2700 Town Center Blvd. North. City council is expected to appoint 15 members to the task force on April 16.

Read more about the task force at www.sugarlandtx.gov/maintainSL. Those interesting in being considered for an appointment to the task force may apply at https://Volunteer.SugarLandTX.gov.