Sugar Land foundation seeking donations for safety equipment

The Sugar Land Legacy Foundation (SLLF) announced Friday that it is seeking monetary donations so it can purchase safety equipment for its “SAFE AND WELL” project aimed at supporting the city’s emergency operations in response to COVID-19.

SLLF is asking the community to help raise funds that will go toward the purchase of items such as emergency-rated masks, gloves, sanitizing supplies and other equipment needed by the city’s first responders.

“Sugar Land Legacy Foundation’s mission includes the support of quality-of-life projects, and there is no better time to support these unsung heroes who are putting their life in jeopardy to serve their city,” SLLF chairperson Sunil Sharma said in a news release. “As the foundation that supports the city, we want to help in any way we can to provide safety and wellness of Sugar Land and the surrounding areas.”

Residents who wish donate to the foundation’s “SAFE AND WELL” project can visit donorbox.org/safe-well.

Anyone with questions about the project can visit sugarlandlegacy.org, email sugarlandlegacy@gmail.com or call 832-779-8609.