Sugar Land gears up for annual Independence Day festivities

The City of Sugar Land’s Red, White and Boom Celebration is scheduled for July 4 from 4-10 p.m. at The Crown Festival Park, 18355 Southwest Fwy.

Attendees should prepare for the largest fireworks display in Fort Bend County. Fireworks will light the skies at approximately 9:40 p.m.

The event will include patriotic, family-oriented activities for all ages, coupled with food and a va-riety of music. Entertainment and activities will include a children’s zone with inflatables, photo opportunities, face painting, craft stations and a main stage area featuring a variety of local talent. It will conclude with the fireworks display.

The event is free and open to the public, but tickets will be required and will not be available on the day of the event. Sugar Land residents can get tickets at sugarlandtx.gov/RWBtickets using their address and the promotional code SLTX19. Ticket availability for the general public started June 18.

Due to limited onsite parking, attendees are encouraged to take the shuttle to avoid traffic delays.

Shuttle services are available at various off-site parking locations including Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, Mercer Stadium and University of Houston-Sugar Land. Ridesharing and taxis also are welcome. For more information about the event or to become an event sponsor, contact the Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Department at 281-275-2900.