Sugar Land Haunted House set for Friday

The Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Department will host the third annual City of Sugar Land Haunted House Friday through Sunday at the Imperial Park Recreation Center at 234 Matlage Way.

The event will be available in 30-minute increments from 6-9 p.m. each day, and tickets are required for each event. Residents and Imperial Park Recreation Center members may register for free tickets until the first event on Friday.

Tickets are $3 per participant ages 4 and up, while those 3 and under get in free. Walk-ins also will be welcome, but may be expected to wait until the next available time slot for the event, which is geared toward kids 7 and older.

A small walk-through area will be available for younger participants ages 4-7, and there will also be child-friendly activities in the gymnasium. Group size is limited to four people, and children 10 years and under must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information about the haunted house, contact the Imperial Park Recreation Center at 281-275-2885. To purchase tickets online, visit eventbrite.com/d/tx–sugar-land/iprc/.