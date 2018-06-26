Sugar Land Heritage Foundation Friends holding Back to School Social

The Sugar Land Foundation Heritage Friends will host a member event on Aug. 9 from 6-8 p.m. at the Sugar Land Heritage Museum, 198 Kempner St. in Sugar Land.

Sugar Land Heritage Foundation (SLHF) Friends will meet for a Back to School Social: Then and Now program featuring engaging talks that include:

· Lakeview 100 years, with Chuck Kelly;

· Company Town Years and Going Forward, with Dr. Wayne Emerson;

· Memoirs of Teaching, with Rita Drabek and Mary Willis;

· What’s New at Fort Bend ISD, with Grayle James, FBISD Trustee.

“We are very excited to host our second social in the new museum space. Becoming a heritage friend is sharing history of the past and making new history together, connecting then and now,” said Daphne Ring, Heritage Friends chair.

Heritage Friends is an auxiliary committee within SLHF for anyone 21 and older. For a minimal donation, friends can support the foundation operations and museum expansion. This is a friend-raising group whose main purpose is to bring together SLHF advocates, learn more about Sugar Land’s rich history, and promote the museum firsthand as it expands and develops. Annual dues will 100 percent go to support the SLHF.

The Heritage Friends host three socials annually and are free for members. Guests are welcome with a $20 donation. Heritage Friends memberships are available for $55 per person and $100 for any two new members. The membership can be paid online or at the socials and is tax deductible.

Member benefits include:

· Socials three times a year, food/drink and a program provided;

· Exclusive invitation to member’s only unveiling events for new exhibits;

· 10 percent discount in the gift shop on Sugar Land Heritage merchandise;

· 10 percent discount on rental of museum space

· As well as the satisfaction of helping further the mission. All of the dues go to further the mission of the foundation.

Following the Back to School Social, the next event will be on Dec. 13 and will feature a discussion about the History of the Char House Cross and a musical performance.