Sugar Land Heritage Foundation Friends to celebrate Sugar Land’s 60th

Friends of the Sugar Land Heritage Foundation will celebrate Sugar Land’s 60th birthday with a social event on April 11 at the Sugar Land Heritage Museum.

The “Happy 60th Birthday Sugar Land” program will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. at the museum, 198 Kempner St.

The program will feature engaging talks that include:

· Memoirs from Sugar Land mayors past and present about Sugar Land’s growth and progress;

· Reflections on changes and progress in District One, the oldest neighborhoods in Sugar Land from Sugar Land councilmembers Steve Porter and Bridget Yeung;

· Happy 60th birthday cake served by wives of Sugar Land mayors – past and present.

“Since the heritage museum moved into its new space above the children’s museum, SLHF Friends have been hosting socials to encourage people to find us,” said Terry Nirider, SLHF president. “The museum, one of the area’s best kept secrets, is a great venue and our membership has enjoyed meeting, planning and hosting the socials to bring people in. At our events, members and guests not only enjoy programs, but longtime residents mingle with people new to the area, both sharing a passion for our local history. The Sugar Land Friends are proud to play a part in the promoting the museum’s growth.”

Heritage Friends is an auxiliary committee within SLHF for anyone 21 and older. For a minimal donation, friends can support the foundation operations and museum expansion. This is a friend-raising group whose main purpose is to bring together SLHF advocates, learn more about Sugar Land’s rich history and promote the museum first hand as it expands and develops. Annual dues support the SLHF.

The Heritage Friends host three socials annually and are free for members. Guests are welcome with a $20 donation (or minimal donation). Heritage Friends memberships are available for $55 per person and $100 for any two new members. The membership can be paid online or at the socials and is tax deductible.

Following the Happy 60th Birthday Sugar Land, the next event will be on Aug. 8 and the program will focus on “Honoring Veterans.” On Nov. 14, the program will be “Doing Business in Sugar Land.”