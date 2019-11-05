Sugar Land Holiday Lights festivities kick off Nov. 22

Area residents can now purchase tickets for the Sugar Land Skeeters’ annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights event, which will run from Nov. 22-Jan. 4 at Constellation Field.

Adult tickets for Sunday-Thursday openings are $15, while children and senior tickets will be $12 per person. For Friday and Saturday openings, adult tickets will be $16, with children and senior tickets costing $14. Military members with a valid ID will receive $2 off their ticket, while seniors will be able to purchase $10 tickets for Tuesday openings as part of the event’s Silver Bells Nights promotion.

Featuring more than 3 million lights, themed areas, daily appearances from Santa Claus, a carnival, vendors for holiday shopping and more, the event features something for all ages.

There will also be multiple theme nights, including Lights and Leashes, Sensory Night, Pints and Lights and Santa’s Cinema Nights as well as a fireworks display on New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Eve tickets will cost $18 for adults and $14 for seniors and children.

Visit sugarlandholidaylights.com for more information on ticketing, theme nights and how to become a vendor or sponsor for the event. Tickets can be purchased on the website, the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field or by calling the Skeeters at 281-240-4487.