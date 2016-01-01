how long does ambien take to get out of urine buy ambien ambien+waking up after a few hours

Sugar Land Holiday Lights returns to Constellation Field

slholidaylightsThe 3rd annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights begins Nov. 25 through Jan. 8 at Constellation Field.

Every night the ballpark will be lit up in a dazzling display. This year they have added 500,000 lights and eight new themes, giving guests over 2.5 million lights to view.

A visit will be filled with holiday lights, meeting Santa, visiting with vendors, and enjoying festive foods.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights will have eight themed areas that guests can walk through.

The event will be open Sunday through Thursday from 6-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 6-10 p.m. and on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Years Eve, New Years Day from 6-10 p.m.

Admission is $14 and tickets can be purchased online at www.sugarlandholidaylights.com/tickets.

