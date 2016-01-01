Sugar Land Home and Garden Show coming to Stafford Centre

By Joe Southern

jsouthern@fortbendstar.com

As people take down their holiday decorations and make plans for the coming year, thoughts may turn to home improvement or perhaps some landscaping projects.

If so, the 7th annual Sugar Land Home and Garden Show is the place to be. The show will be held Jan. 28-29 – the gap weekend between the NFL playoffs and the Super Bowl – at the Stafford Centre.

“It’s a chance for business owners to actually meet homeowners in person and talk to them about their projects and what their business can do,” said Tony Wood, president of Texwood Shows, the company that puts on the Sugar Land Home and Garden Show.

The show will feature approximately 200 local and regional businesses in the home improvement and landscaping industries along with 20 professional speakers on two stages. Visitors to the show can expect to see the latest technologies and services in the areas of kitchen and bath remodeling, windows, swimming pools, spas, outdoor kitchens, patios, flooring, furniture, décor, landscaping and so much more.

“This is not for your do-it-yourselfer, it’s more for people who require more expertise that doing basic plumbing around the house,” Wood said.

There will be cooking demonstrations and food trucks for those who get hungry. Featured this year is the Brew and Vinos Craft Beer and Wine Tent.

Swatson, the mascot of the Sugar Land Skeeters, will make an appearance each day. Local Master Gardeners will also be on hand to give talks and to answer people’s gardening and landscape questions.

“We try to make it entertaining,” Wood said.

He said the emphasis of the show is for the vendors to showcase the newest and latest products in their field.

“This is really a good way for people seeing the show to get professional advice,” Wood said.

Among the speakers will be topiary artist Pearl Fryar, personal organization pro and author Lisa Giesler, Chef Michelle Morris, master builder/remodeler and certified green building professional Stephen Hann, and Molly Fowler, The Dining Diva.

If for some reason the timing of the show doesn’t work, Texwood Shows has two more spring events coming up in the Houston area. The 10th annual Cy-Fair Home and Garden Show will be held Feb. 18-19 at the Berry Center and the 15th annual Spring Home and Garden show will take place April 1-2 in The Woodlands at the Waterway Marriott.

IF YOU GO:

Sugar Land Home and Garden Show

Jan. 28, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

STAFFORD CENTRE

10505 Cash Road, Stafford

Tickets: $9/adult, $8/seniors,

children 12 and under free

www.sugarlandhomeandgarden.com